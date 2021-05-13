PODCAST: AC Milan and Atalanta a win away from killing Juventus’ Champions League hopes

PODCAST: AC Milan and Atalanta a win away from killing Juventus’ Champions League hopes
Conor Clancy Date: 13th May 2021 at 5:51pm
Written by:

Both AC Milan and Atalanta need just one more win to end ’ hopes of reaching the Champions League after Round 36 of Serie A, and the Forza is back with yet another midweek episode to discuss it all.

As ever in the midweek pods, it’s just and Kevin Pogorzelski for this one.

No Vito means no The game that everybody but Kev loves, but Conor had his stand-in game ready to go!

There was a lot to discuss, so have a listen to this week’s pod.

Don’t forget to subscribe on your preferred platform and of course, leave us a review!

 

Related articles