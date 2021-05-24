PODCAST: AC Milan and Juventus reach Champions League as Napoli bottle it

Well, well, well… The final round of Serie A fixtures served up a whole lot of drama and the Forza Italian Football Podcast is here to talk about it all.

Conor Clancy is, as ever, here to host Kevin Pogorzelski and Vito Doria, and Euan Burns popped in to give us a round-up of the final weekend of Serie A Femminile as well.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span>

Napoli collapsed and opened the door for Juventus to finish in the top four, while AC Milan secured Champions League football themselves with a win away at Atalanta, who had already earned their place in Europe’s elite club competition a week earlier.

Inter were finally presented with their trophy, Fabio Quagliarella earned Conor a dinner on Kev, and not much more of any real importance happened.

For the final time this season, The game that everybody but Kev loves was played with a surprising winner.

There was a lot to discuss, so have a listen to this week’s pod.

Don’t forget to subscribe on your preferred platform and of course, leave us a review!