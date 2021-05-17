PODCAST: AC Milan reopen the top-four door to Juventus

The Serie A season is finally over, and the Forza Italian Football Podcast is here to talk about the penultimate round of fixtures.

Conor Clancy had Kevin Pogorzelski and Vito Doria by his side to talk through AC Milan’s latest slip, reopening the Champions League door to Juventus, who beat Inter. Atalanta, meanwhile, booked their ticket to next season’s Champions League with a win at Genoa.

At the bottom, Benevento are in big trouble, Torino need a point to join Spezia and Cagliari in guaranteeing their survival.

Vito’s back and so is The game that everybody but Kev loves, much to Kev’s delight.

There was a lot to discuss, so have a listen to this week’s pod.

