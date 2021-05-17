PODCAST: AC Milan reopen the top-four door to Juventus

Conor Clancy Date: 17th May 2021 at 10:10am
The season is finally over, and the Forza Podcast is here to talk about the penultimate round of .

Conor Clancy had Kevin Pogorzelski and Vito Doria by his side to talk through Milan’s latest slip, reopening the Champions League door to Juventus, who beat Inter. Atalanta, meanwhile, booked their ticket to next season’s Champions League with a win at Genoa.

At the bottom, are in big trouble, need a point to join Spezia and Cagliari in guaranteeing their survival.

Vito’s back and so is The game that everybody but Kev loves, much to Kev’s delight.

There was a lot to discuss, so have a listen to this week’s pod.

