PODCAST: AC Milan take control of the Champions League race

AC Milan smashed Juventus and are now likely to pip the Bianconeri to the Champions League places alongside Napoli and Atalanta, and the Forza Italian Football Podcast is back to talk about all of Round 35’s drama!

Conor Clancy is joined by Kev Pogorzelski and Vito Doria to talk through all of the action, and there was plenty of that in Sunday night’s game alone.

That and, of course, The game that everybody but Kev loves!

There was a lot to discuss, so have a listen to this week’s pod.

