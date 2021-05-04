PODCAST: I M Scudetto… Parma and Crotone R Relegated

Inter have won the Scudetto for the first time in 11 years, Parma and Crotone are relegated, and the Forza Italian Football Podcast is back to talk about it all!

Conor Clancy is joined by Kev Pogorzelski and Vito Doria after the biggest weekend of the season so far wherein, if anything, too much happened.

Inter sealed the Scudetto, Juventus got a big win and gained ground on Atalanta, while Parma and Crotone secured their spots in Serie B for 2021/22.

That and, of course, The game that everybody but Kev loves!

There was a lot to discuss, so have a listen to this week’s pod.

Don’t forget to subscribe on your preferred platform and of course, leave us a review!