PODCAST: I M Scudetto… Parma and Crotone R Relegated

PODCAST: I M Scudetto… Parma and Crotone R Relegated
Conor Clancy Date: 4th May 2021 at 10:10am
Written by:

Inter have won the Scudetto for the time in 11 years, Parma and are relegated, and the Forza Football Podcast is back to talk about it all!

Conor Clancy is joined by Kev Pogorzelski and Vito Doria after the biggest weekend of the season so far wherein, if anything, too much happened.

Inter sealed the Scudetto, Juventus got a big win and gained ground on Atalanta, while Parma and Crotone secured their spots in B for 2021/22.

That and, of course, The game that everybody but Kev loves!

There was a lot to discuss, so have a listen to this week’s pod.

Don’t forget to subscribe on your preferred platform and of course, leave us a review!

 

Related articles