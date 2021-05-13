Police intervene as Lukaku and Inter teammates celebrate at hotel

Romelu Lukaku’s alleged birthday party at a Milan hotel was broken up by military police at three o’clock on Thursday morning, following Inter’s win against Roma.

The Belgian striker – who turned 28 on Thursday – was celebrating his birthday in a room with 24 other friends, including teammates Achraf Hakimi, Ivan Perisic and Ashley Young when the police were called.

The party was organised by the hotel’s director, but also likely his goal against Roma in the 3-1 Serie A win as well as the team’s recent Scudetto success, when the Carabinieri – a branch of the Italian military police – showed up to spoil the fun, according to the Corriere della Sera.

The hotel in question was raided after the alarm was raised and all of those present, including the birthday boy, were handed sanctions for breaking COVID-19 regulations.

The news comes amidst growing concern in Milan for the way in which Nerazzurri supporters had gathered to celebrate their club’s Scudetto win in Piazza del Duomo, with many health experts stating that such gatherings could once again see a rise in infection rates.