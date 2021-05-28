Primavera Round-up: Inter stay top, Juventus within touching distance

Inter have maintained their lead in the Campionato Primavera 1 while Juventus have made a late surge and Sampdoria continue to slip after Round 25.

The Nerazzurri earned in 1-0 victory against city rivals AC Milan on Wednesday evening, taking their tally to 49 points for the season so far.

Biscione goalkeeper Filip Stankovic became a hero for his side after he saved a penalty in the 11th minute from Rossoneri winger Giacomo Olzer, and the winning goal of the match came when Gaetano Oristanio’s shot was saved Andreas Jungdal but Martin Satriano knocked in the rebound.

Two points behind Inter are Juventus, who defeated Bologna 2-0 with goals from Angel Chibozo in each half, and I Bianconeri are now second as Sampdoria have dropped to third after a 1-1 draw against Sassuolo.

Matteo Pinelli opened the scoring in the first half for I Neroverdi after a mix-up in the Samp defence but Il Doria drew level in the second half thanks to a sensational bicycle kick from Lorenzo Di Stefano.

One point behind Sampdoria in fourth place are Roma with 45 points and they opened the round with a 5-3 victory against Cagliari. Lamine Tall scored the first goal for I Giallorossi but Jacopo Desogus equalised two minutes before half-time for the Sardinians.

Roma took greater control in the second half and Tall regained their lead four minutes into the second half. Nicola Zalewski failed to score a penalty in the 52nd minute but Edoardo Bove made it 3-1 after 62 minutes.

Gianluca Contini pulled one back for Cagliari in the 66th minute but then the Romans extended their lead through Felix Afena-Gyan and Suf Podgoreanu. Contini got his brace in stoppage time but it was no more than a consolation.

Round 25 results:

Roma 5-3 Cagliari

Ascoli 1-3 Empoli

Torino 1-1 Genoa

Sampdoria 1-1 Sassuolo

Bologna 0-2 Juventus

Inter 1-0 AC Milan

SPAL 3-1 Lazio

Atalanta 1-2 Fiorentina

