Primavera Round-up: Inter take top, Fiorentina crowned Coppa champions

There was a change at the top of the table after Round 21 of the 2020/21 Campionato Primavera 1 season as Inter defeated Sassuolo and Sampdoria surprisingly lost to SPAL.

The Nerazzurri earned a 3-2 victory against the Neroverdi on Saturday to take them to first place with 40 points but they did have to overcome an early deficit.

Sassuolo took the lead after nine minutes when Andrea Mattioli beat Filip Stankovic at the near post with a powerful strike. Inter pressed for an equaliser and probably should have scored twice before Edoardo Sottini levelled the scores with a header in the 19th minute.

? | VICTORY Three goals for three points: Sottini, Satriano and Fonseca all scored to get the dub for the Nerazzurri Primavera side, #InterSassuolo finished 3-2! Read the match report here: ? https://t.co/DWcb0C4486#ForzaInter #InterYouth pic.twitter.com/8VIHHe3ThC — Inter ??? (@Inter_en) May 1, 2021

Martin Satriano continued his recent scoring form and he gave the Biscione the lead after 34 minutes with a left-foot strike. The Uruguayan youngster earned a penalty seven minutes into the second half, which allowed Matias Fonseca to increase their lead.

Mattioli scored with a header two minutes later to get his second of the game and both teams could have added to the scoring thanks to their substitutes but the post denied them.

Gaetano Oristanio could have made it 4-2 after a solo run but his long-range shot hit the post, while also Nico Manara hit the post from close range, denying the Neroverdi an equaliser.

Inter were able to breathe a little more easily after Roma drew 2-2 away to Juventus. The Giallorossi took a two-goal lead thanks to goals from Felix Afena-Gyan and Suf Podgoreanu but Leonardo Cerri pulled a goal back after 63 minutes and Alessandro Pio Riccio equalised in injury time.

Sampdoria lost top spot after SPAL defeated them 2-1. Mikael Ellertsson and Luca Moro gave the Biancazzurri a 2-0 lead while Adam Obert’s strike was no more than a consolation.

FIORENTINA WIN COPPA ITALIA PRIMAVERA

Fiorentina and Lazio played against each other in the Coppa Italia Primavera Final on Wednesday and the Gigliati emerged as 2-1 winners.

Coached by former Viola midfielder Alberto Aquilani, they earned a 2-0 lead in the first half thanks to a Samuele Spalluto brace, while a Marco Bertini free-kick proved to be no more than a consolation.

The Aquile did get some revenge in the league Monday though, smashing Fiorentina 5-0.

Round 21 results:

Inter 3-2 Sassuolo

Juventus 2-2 Roma

SPAL 2-1 Sampdoria

Ascoli 0-1 Torino

Empoli 1-1 AC Milan

Genoa 0-0 Cagliari

Atalanta 4-1 Bologna

Lazio 5-0 Fiorentina

Campionato Primavera 1 standings: