Primavera Round-up: Inter’s lead cut, Sampdoria and Roma closing in

Round 26 of Campionato Primavera 1 saw Inter hold onto their lead at the top of the table while Sampdoria showed that they are still in contention for first place.

I Nerazzurri drew 1-1 against Juventus on Saturday, taking them to 50 points whereas I Bianconeri have dropped to fourth on 48. Cesare Casadei opened the scoring for Inter with a stunning diving header after 14 minutes but Samuel Iling equalised for Juve four minutes later.

La Vecchia Signora created more chances in the second half but Biscione goalkeeper Filip Stankovic made some crucial saves to ensure that his team took a point back to Lombardia.

? | PRIMAVERA An important draw for Inter's U19s, who have maintained their first-place position in the league ?#ForzaInter #InterYouth #JuventusInter https://t.co/Mzg6jbGfcg — Inter ??? (@Inter_en) May 29, 2021

One point behind Inter are Sampdoria, who are now in second place after a 2-0 victory away to AC Milan, and Il Doria secured the win thanks to a double from Greek midfielder Antonis Siatounis.

He opened the scoring in the 38th minute when Daniele Montevago held the ball up, turned, and supplied the midfielder with a through ball to run onto, and then he curled into the net with his left foot after a couple of stepovers.

Siatounis doubled the Blucerchiati’s lead 12 minutes into the second half after Lorenzo Di Stefano laid the ball off into his path and struck a low shot from outside of the penalty area.

Meanwhile, Roma are third on 48 points with Juventus but they are above I Bianconeri on the table thanks to a superior head-to-head record. I Giallorossi defeated nine-man Empoli 1-0 after Giacomo Siniega and Klemen Hvalic received straight red cards and Felix Afena-Gyan scored in the dying minutes of the game.

Round 26 results:

Genoa 3-0 Ascoli

Empoli 0-1 Roma

AC Milan 0-2 Sampdoria

Sassuolo 1-1 Bologna

Juventus 1-1 Inter

Cagliari 3-1 SPAL

Lazio 1-3 Atalanta

Fiorentina 2-2 Torino

Campionato Primavera 1 standings: