Primavera Roundup: Sampdoria retake top, Inter slip against Torino

Round 22 of the 2020/21 Campionato Primavera 1 saw Sampdoria regain their lead on top of the table while Inter and Roma dropped off.

Il Doria broke a winless streak of three matches by annihilating bottom club Ascoli 6-1 on Saturday. Antony Angileri opened the scoring after 11 minutes with a header, Nik Prelec doubled the lead with a fabulous first-time strike off his left foot eight minutes later, and Antonis Siatounis had an easy tap-in the 27th minute.

Prelec added his second and his team’s fourth goal in the opening minute of the second half, Lorenzo Di Stefano scored the fifth after Simone Giordano made a bursting diagonal run, and Manuel Alagna pulled one back for the visitors. Sampdoria captain Simone Trimboli sealed the win in the 89th minute with a run down the middle and a low strike from just outside of the box.

The Doriani jumped to 41 points whereas Inter remained on 40 after losing 3-1 away to Torino and the Granata took an early lead after a sensational strike from Samuele Lovaglio after eight minutes.

Il Toro had exchanged passes in the middle and switched the ball to the right-wing, where Lovaglio was positioned. He then cuts in from the wing, and before he is pressured, he produces a strike with both great power and swerve on the ball.

Inter pressed for an equaliser and they finally got one in the 36th minute when Cesare Casadei curled a fantastic free-kick into the net. Although the Nerazzurri could have taken the lead, Torino secured the win in the last 20 minutes of the match.

Gianmarco Todisco produced a long throw from the right-wing and it evaded the Biscione defence. This gave Rosario Cancello enough time to control the ball and then smash the ball into the net with a thunderous volley.

Inter goalkeeper Filip Stankovic saved a Vittorio Continella penalty in the 89th minute but Diego La Rotonda tapped in the rebound to seal the victory.

Meanwhile, Roma are down to third after playing a scoreless draw against SPAL. It was a game with limited chances, and although the Giallorossi had some opportunities in the second half, Biancazzurri goalkeeper Cesare Galeotti was hardly forced into making any great saves.

Round 22 results:

Cagliari 0-2 Atalanta

AC Milan 2-1 Lazio

Sampdoria 6-1 Ascoli

Torino 3-1 Inter

Roma 0-0 SPAL

Bologna 1-4 Empoli

Fiorentina 0-2 Genoa

Sassuolo 1-1 Juventus

Campionato Primavera 1 standings: