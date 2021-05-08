Prolific Vlahovic dashes Lazio’s Champions League hopes

Fiorentina stunned Lazio by comfortably winning 2-0 at the Stadio Artemio Franchi on Saturday night.

A goal in each half from La Viola’s star man, Dusan Vlahovic, was enough to put any relegation nerves to bed for Fiorentina fans.

Fiorentina took a surprise lead half an hour into the match, with the in-form Vlahovic picking up his 20th goal of the season. The Serb scored a tap-in after Cristiano Biraghi got to the byline and pulled the ball back.

The second half contained plenty of fouls, with yellow cards being regularly dished out by Fabio Maresca. La Viola looked the most likely to score though, with Vlahovic always at the centre of the action.

With just two minutes to go, Vlahovic sealed the points for Fiorentina. A corner was swung in and Vlahovic rose highest to double his and his team’s tally.

A bad evening for the Biancocelesti was topped off when substitute Andreas Pereira was sent off for his second yellow card in the 96th minute. The Manchester United loanee’s contribution meant Lazio received seven yellow cards in the second half.

This win takes Fiorentina above Genoa into 13th, and all but ensures their Serie A status for next season.

For Lazio, it’s a huge blow to their already slim top four hopes. They remain five points off of Juventus in fourth, but have now played the same amount of games.