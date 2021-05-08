Real Madrid eye Inter forward as Haaland alternative

Lautaro Martinez is reportedly a target for Spanish giants Real Madrid if they are not able to lure Erling Haaland from German side Borussia Dortmund.

The 23-year-old has played a starring role in the Nerazzurri’s latest Serie A title victory but he is not expected to remain in Milan beyond the 2020/21 campaign.

According to Cuatro, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez wants to sign Haaland, but the Norwegian international is contracted with Dortmund until June 2024 and the Germans are expected to command a substantial transfer fee for the 20-year-old.

If Los Merengues are unable to sign the young striker, they will turn their full attention to Lautaro.

Although there have not been any discussions between Real Madrid and Inter about the forward, the Spaniards have been in contact with the Argentine and he could be close to agreeing personal terms with Los Blancos.

Martinez has scored 15 times and supplied eight assists in 34 Serie A matches so far this season.