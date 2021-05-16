Roma 2-0 Lazio | Goals and highlights | Roma reign in the Eternal City

Goals from Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Pedro gave Roma a 2-0 victory over Lazio in the Derby della Capitale in Serie A on Saturday, all but ending the Aquile’s Champions League hopes.

Armenia international Mkhitaryan rounded off after Player of the Match Edin Dzeko had shown great strength to break into the box, and Pedro then secured victory with a wonderful individual effort as the Giallorossi were worthy winners at the Stadio Olimpico.

Lazio were reduced to 10 men late on as Francesco Acerbi was sent off, and their ambitions of breaking into the top four appear extinguished by their bitter rivals.