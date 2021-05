Roma moved back into seventh place as they comfortably beat Crotone 5-0 at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday evening thanks to a storming second-half performance.

The Giallorossi were always on top, but it wasn’t until after half time that they managed to find the breakthrough, with Borja Mayoral (two), Lorenzo Pellegrini (two) and Henrikh Mkhitaryan then netting to send them on their way to a comfortable win.