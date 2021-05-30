Roma coach Bavagnoli: This is the culmination of three years’ work

Roma coach Betty Bavagnoli was filled with pride after her side won the Coppa Italia Femminile at Milan’s expense.

The Giallorosse were bright throughout the game but couldn’t quite find a way through the Milan defense, even with extra time as legs started to tire. Roma prevailed 3-1 on penalties though, with Vanessa Bernauer scoring the decisive kick.

Speaking in her post-match press conference at the Mapei Stadium, Bavagnoli suggested that Roma were deserved winners, despite how tough the match was. She also touched upon how long this win has been on the cards for Roma.

“I think this is the culmination of the work started 3 years ago with Roma,” Bavagnoli said. “A path not yet finished. We have always tried to improve, create a mentality. I am proud of these girls. We met a very strong team. Penalties are a lottery, but I think in the end we deserved it”.

She also showed no sign of spending too long celebrating, as she has already begun looking forward to next season.

“The project will certainly continue,” Bavagnoli added. “I will have to sit with the club very shortly and I hope we will continue together, and do even better”.

Bavagnoli also heaped praise upon veteran star Elena Linari, who put in an excellent display at the Mapei stadium.

“Surely you all know Elena,” Bavagnoli said. “She has given us so much. We have important players because there are many talented young people, but she has brought experience and determination that were needed and will be needed by our young athletes”.