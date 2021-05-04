Roma coach Fonseca set to leave at the end of the season

Roma have confirmed that coach Paulo Fonseca will depart the club at the end of the season after a torrid period of form.

The Portuguese tactician arrived at the Stadio Olimpico in 2019 after a hugely successful spell with Ukrainian club Shakhtar Donetsk, winning three successive domestic doubles.

However, with Roma languishing in seventh place in Serie A and facing the prospect of Europa League elimination after a 6-2 first leg defeat to Manchester United in the semi-final, the club have announced that Fonseca will not be retained.

“On behalf of everyone at AS Roma, we would like to thank Paulo Fonseca for his hard work and leadership over the past two years,” Giallorossi president Dan Friedkin declared in a statement on the club’s official website.

“Paulo guided the team through many challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic and a change of ownership, and did so with selfless integrity and great character.

“We wish him all the best for his future endeavours and know that he will be a great asset wherever he goes.”

Fonseca led Roma to a fifth-place finish in Serie A last season, but has underwhelmed this term and seen his side plummet from third to seventh since the turn of the year, albeit in the face of an injury crisis.

Roma have been in woeful form and have won just four of their past 12 league matches, including Sunday’s 2-0 defeat to Sampdoria.