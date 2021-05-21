Roma contemplate Lyon forward as Dzeko heir

Memphis Depay is expected to leave French club Olympique Lyon on a free transfer at the end of the campaign and Roma reportedly want the Dutch international to replace Edin Dzeko in the Giallorossi attack.

The 27-year-old has scored 20 goals and supplied 10 assists in 36 Ligue 1 matches during the 2020/21 season but the forward will be looking for a new challenge in the summer.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Roma sporting director Tiago Pinto is looking for a long-term replacement for Dzeko and Memphis is the leading candidate largely because he is a free agent.

Also linked with I Lupi are Torino striker Andrea Belotti, Brazilian striker Carlos Vinicius – who is on loan at Benfica from Tottenham – and Fiorentina starlet Dusan Vlahovic, who might be out of Roma’s price range.

New Roma coach Jose Mourinho coached Depay when they were both at Manchester United in the first half of the 2016/17 campaign before the Dutchman transferred to Lyon.