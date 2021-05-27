Roma could use Kluivert in a deal for Leipzig’s Sabitzer

The latest player that Jose Mourinho seems keen to bring to Roma is RB Leipzig’s Marcel Sabitzer.

The forward was regularly pursued by Mourinho when he was in charge of Tottenham Hotspur, as the Portuguese is clearly an admirer of the Austrian attacking midfielder.

Sabitzer’s contract expires in the summer of 2022, meaning a very desirable cut-price deal could be available for the Giallorossi board.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, it’s likely that young winger Justin Kluivert could be used to help finance the deal. The Dutchman has been on loan at Leipzig this season and it’s believed the German side would be open to keeping him.

Clearly, Mourinho values the experience of 27-year-old Sabitzer over the youth of Kluivert. Around €12 million, plus Kluivert, could be enough to see Sabitzer arrive in Rome this summer.