Roma cruise past Crotone

Roma moved back into seventh place as they comfortably beat Crotone 5-0 at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday evening thanks to a storming second-half performance.

The Giallorossi were always on top, but it wasn’t until after half time that they managed to find the breakthrough, with Borja Mayoral (two), Lorenzo Pellegrini (two) and Henrikh Mkhitaryan then netting to send them on their way to a comfortable win.

The hosts had the better of the opening 45 minutes but were unable to find a way past Alex Cordaz in the Crotone goal. A meandering Pedro run saw them win a free-kick right on the edge of the box as he was cynically brought down, but the set-piece came to nothing. Borja Mayoral also hit the woodwork.

All of the action came after the break though and started within two minutes. A Roma free-kick deep in their own half was quickly launched forward to Mkhitaryan by Pedro and the Armenian waited to tee up Mayoral, allowing the Spaniard to easily finish past Cordaz.

Lorenzo Pellegrini bagged twice in quick succession in the 70th and 73rd minutes, putting the game well beyond Crotone’s reach. Mkhitaryan grabbed a fourth soon after, before Mayoral sealed the win with Roma’s fifth and his second in stoppage time.

With the win, Roma move back into seventh place ahead of Sassuolo, who had overtaken them with a win at Genoa earlier on Sunday.