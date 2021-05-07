Roma eye Icardi as well as Belotti

Conor Clancy Date: 7th May 2021 at 6:00pm
Roma could turn their attention to Mauro Icardi this summer they look to strengthen their squad ahead of ’s arrival as coach.

The Giallorossi have been linked with a move for ’s Andrea Belotti to act as Edin ’s heir, but the Argentine could make a move to the Eternal City as well.

According to Il Corriere dello Sport, Tiago Pinto has been in close contact with , and the Paris Saint-Germain forward is a name of to the Portuguese.

Barcelona’s Francisco Trincao is another that has attracted the attention of the Giallorossi, while there have also been reports that Mourinho could look to former club Manchester United for reinforcements in the form of Spanish pair Juan Mata and David De Gea.

 

