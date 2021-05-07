Roma eye Icardi as well as Belotti

Roma could turn their attention to Mauro Icardi this summer as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of Jose Mourinho’s arrival as coach.

The Giallorossi have been linked with a move for Torino’s Andrea Belotti to act as Edin Dzeko’s heir, but the Argentine could make a move to the Eternal City as well.

According to Il Corriere dello Sport, Tiago Pinto has been in close contact with Mourinho, and the Paris Saint-Germain forward is a name of interest to the Portuguese.

Barcelona’s Francisco Trincao is another that has attracted the attention of the Giallorossi, while there have also been reports that Mourinho could look to former club Manchester United for reinforcements in the form of Spanish pair Juan Mata and David De Gea.