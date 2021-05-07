Roma look to loan Barcelona youngster

Barcelona winger Francisco Trincao could be lining up for Roma next season as Jose Mourinho starts to plan his 2021/22 squad.

It’s already been rumoured that Mourinho could look to raid one of his former clubs, Manchester United, in order to sign Nemanja Matic and Juan Mata. They are two players United are likely to be willing to let go, so both deals have potential.

As a much younger target, Trincao could provide some much-needed pace to Roma’s front line. The 21-year-old has featured 26 times for the Catalans, and has been a bright spark in a relatively difficult season.

According to Il Corriere della Sera, Barca will be willing to let him go on loan next season to a side where he can have sustained involvement throughout a campaign.