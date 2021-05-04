Roma need to shake Dzeko reliance

Roma endured their second defeat in three days losing 2-0 to Claudio Ranieri’s Sampdoria on Sunday, adding more pressure after the 6-2 thrashing they received from Manchester United in the Europa League.

In the defeat to Sampdoria, they were handed a penalty late on that could have been the catalyst to kickstart the comeback. The penalty was missed by talisman Edin Dzeko who also had two goals rightly disallowed on the night but showed he was getting into important areas.

Dzeko has now been at Roma for five years and has contributed hugely in that period and continues to do so having scored 12 goals this season.

Edin Dzeko is clearly the first-choice striker and has been for many years but can they continue to rely on a 35-year-old if they want to progress to the next level, compete for Champions League places and aspire to win some silverware?

Competition for places

Roma would be best bringing in another striker he is capable of competing with Edin Dzeko or at least able to make an impact off the bench or when called upon to help the team if Dzeko isn’t in top form. Increasing the competition for that role could also bring more out of Dzeko as he will attempt to raise his game and produce more for the club.

Roma’s Scudetto- winning squad

Back in the 2000/01 season Roma won the Serie A title under the guidance of Fabio Capello. Of course, this is not to compare the current squad to that group of players but it is to show the importance of having competition and strength in the striker department. The Scudetto-winning side had Francesco Totti, Vincenzo Montella, Gabriel Batistuta and Marco Delvecchio to compete for the striker positions. Where now there is one position available as Paulo Fonseca likes to play with one striker and there is only one real candidate and that is Edin Dzeko.

As the modern game is proving different options are beneficial not only to the manager and the team allowing them to change things if it is not working but also to the players and it breeds competition and also takes the pressure off if they are not in form but somebody is contributing still allowing the team to work to their objectives.