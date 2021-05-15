Roma player ratings: Dzeko decisive in the Derby

Date: 15th May 2021 at 11:09pm
Roma earned a deserved 2-0 win over Lazio in the Derby della Capitale in Serie A on Saturday evening, courtesy of goals from Henrikh Mkhitaryan and .

The Giallorossi were comfortable victors and went ahead as Edin Dzeko showed great strength to break into the box and set up Mkhitaryan, before a fine Pedro goal after the break secured the bragging rights.

Dzeko’s dominance up front caused plenty of trouble for Lazio’s defence and Francesco was dimissed late on for a second yellow card after fouling the .

Ratings

Fuzato 7; Karsdorp 7, Mancini 6.5, Ibanez 5.5 (’38 6.5), 6 (’46 Santon 6); Darboe 7, 6; Mkhitaryan 6.5, Pellegrini 6 (’72 Villar 6), El Shaarawy 6.5 (’72 Pedro 7); Dzeko 8 (’89 Mayoral /A)

Player of the match: Edin Dzeko

The veteran striker was a handful throughout and provided a wonderful assist for Mkhitaryan as he forced his way past Aberbi and into the box. Dzeko then prompted the Lazio defender into a second offence late on, whilst he came close to scoring with some good efforts.

 

