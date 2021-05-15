Roma player ratings: Dzeko decisive in the Derby

Roma earned a deserved 2-0 win over Lazio in the Derby della Capitale in Serie A on Saturday evening, courtesy of goals from Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Pedro.

The Giallorossi were comfortable victors and went ahead as Edin Dzeko showed great strength to break into the box and set up Mkhitaryan, before a fine Pedro goal after the break secured the bragging rights.

Dzeko’s dominance up front caused plenty of trouble for Lazio’s defence and Francesco Acerbi was dimissed late on for a second yellow card after fouling the Bosnian.

Ratings

Fuzato 7; Karsdorp 7, Mancini 6.5, Ibanez 5.5 (’38 Kumbulla 6.5), Peres 6 (’46 Santon 6); Darboe 7, Cristante 6; Mkhitaryan 6.5, Pellegrini 6 (’72 Villar 6), El Shaarawy 6.5 (’72 Pedro 7); Dzeko 8 (’89 Mayoral N/A)

Player of the match: Edin Dzeko

The veteran striker was a handful throughout and provided a wonderful assist for Mkhitaryan as he forced his way past Aberbi and into the box. Dzeko then prompted the Lazio defender into a second offence late on, whilst he came close to scoring with some good efforts.