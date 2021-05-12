Roma player ratings: Frustration for Dzeko

Roma fell to a third Serie A defeat in four matches as they were beaten 3-1 by champions Inter at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on Wednesday.

A closely-fought encounter saw the Giallorossi fall behind to two early goals, as midfielders Marcelo Brozovic and Matias Vecino punished them.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan hit back though, and striker Edin Dzeko struck the crossbar as Roma enjoyed the better of the play in the second half. They were ultimately undone once more in stoppage time, as Romelu Lukaku finished off a quick Inter break.

Ratings

Fuzato 6; Karsdorp 6.5 (‘Peres N/A), Mancini 6, Kumbulla 5.5, Santon 5.5; Darboe 5.5 (’88 Perez N/A), Cristante 6 (’77 Villar 6.5); Pedro 6 (’46 El Shaarawy 6.5), Pellegrini 6.5, Mkhitaryan 7; Dzeko 7

Player of the match: Edin Dzeko

The Bosnian striker was heavily involved throughout and set up Mkhitaryan with a clever through ball after spinning, whilst they almost combined again in the second half through Dzeko’s low cross. The former Manchester City player came within inches of pulling Roma level as he rattled the woodwork.