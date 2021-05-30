Roma Player Ratings: Suberb Swaby leads Giallorosse to success

Conor Clancy Date: 30th May 2021 at 11:43pm
Roma beat AC Milan on penalties in Sunday’s Coppa Italia Femminile final at the Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia, getting their hands on their first-ever piece of silverware after.

Up against one of Italy’s most fearsome strike forces, and Elena Linari were impermeable at the back for the Giallorosse, putting in an excellent defensive performance.

Caesar 7; Soffia 6 (68′ Erzen 6), Linari 7.5, Swaby 8.5, Bartoli 6.5; 6.5, Bernauer 7, 8 (80′ Greggi), 6.5 (102′ Banusic 6.5), Serturini 7; Lazaro 6.5 (80′ Bonfantini 7).

Player of the Match – Allyson Swaby

The Jamaican defender was not to be beaten on the night. While Milan found an early gap to exploit in the opening minute, it wasn’t on her side of the backline and she was flawless from start to finish.

and Natasha Dowie only managed to get goal-side of Swaby by wandering into offside positions, and nothing was getting past the 24-year-old.

 

