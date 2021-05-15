Roma v Lazio: When and where to watch in the USA

Roma will have nothing more than local pride to play for when they host Lazio in the latest Derby della Capitale on Saturday evening.

The Giallorossi are seventh on the Serie A table but they also can stop their city rivals from having any mathematical hope of qualifying for the Champions League.

If Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus defeat Serie A champions Inter early in the evening, that result will also hinder Lazio’s chances of playing in Europe’s premier competition in 2021/22.

American Bryan Reynolds will likely be on the bench for Roma but it remains to be seen if Lupi coach Paulo Fonseca will give the right-back his fifth Serie A appearance for the season.

When and where to watch Roma vs Lazio

The game will be available to watch on Rai Italia Nord America and ESPN+.

With kick-off set for 20:45 CEST, the game will start at 14:45 EST and 11:45 PT on Saturday.