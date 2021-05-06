Roma’s Sarri decision could cost Juventus dearly

Juventus have been left disappointed by Roma’s decision to hire Jose Mourinho rather than their former coach, Maurizio Sarri.

Despite being sacked in August 2020, Sarri is still under contract with the Bianconeri until 2022. This means they’re still paying him a net €6 million a season.

If Roma had decided to hire Sarri as Paulo Fonseca’s replacement, it would’ve meant Juve can stop paying Sarri.

? Both Mourinho and #Roma have a lot to prove, and the Giallorossi will be interesting to keep an eye on next season…@suhayl92 has some opinion on his appointment at the Stadio Olimpico ? https://t.co/0LfpV3ZQaT pic.twitter.com/Ejvhw6gdlT — ForzaItalianFootball (@SerieAFFC) May 5, 2021

Andrea Agnelli will now be hoping that a Premier League club such as Tottenham Hotspur decide Sarri is the man to lead them forward. This is potentially unlikely though because after Sarri’s failed stint in charge of Chelsea, his reputation in England is worse than in Italy.

The other option Juve have is to pay Sarri an outright sum of €2.5 million. This clause would break the contract and mean they could avoid paying another six million euros if the former Napoli man fails to find another job.