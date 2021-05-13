Ronaldo and Dybala to leave if Juventus miss Champions League

Both Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala will leave Juventus should they fail to secure a place in next season’s Champions League, thus sparking a mass exodus.

The Bianconeri sit a point behind Napoli in fifth place with just two Serie A games to grab an all-important place in the top four.

Without that place, Ronaldo would almost certainly look elsewhere, while Dybala’s renewal wouldn’t make financial sense with the huge loss that would be felt due to missing out on Europe’s elite club competition, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Ronaldo has impressed this season, in terms of the number of goals he’s scored, so far managing to get 28 in 32 appearances, but some Juventus fans are calling into question his overall gameplay as fingers begin to be pointed after a disappointing season.

Dybala, on the other hand, has managed four goals in 19 games after being on the sidelines for a large part.

Although the two would cost Andrea Agnelli dearly if they were to stay without the club receiving Champions League funding, they’d probably cost the club more in terms of its long-term status, should they leave.

The two moving on may also sent raptures through the club as their 10-year domination seems to be coming to an abrupt end.