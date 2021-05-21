Sampdoria line up Ranieri replacements

Sampdoria line up Ranieri replacements
Vito Doria Date: 21st May 2021 at 10:00pm
Written by:

Claudio Ranieri is expected to at the end of the season and the have been linked with Udinese coach Luca Gotti as as D’Aversa from Parma.

The 69-year-old has been in charge at Il since October 2019, achieving survival in his first season at the club and then guiding them to ninth in this campaign, but the Samp hierarchy have not been able to convince him to in Liguria.

TuttoMercatoWeb reports that Ranieri wanted a two-year contract but Sampdoria president Massimo Ferrero has only been willing to offer one season and they could not come to an agreement in regards to the coach’s wage.

The Doriani are planning to replace the former Chelsea and Leicester manager with Gotti, who has secured Serie A safety for Udinese in the last two seasons, and D’Aversa, who achieved two promotions with Parma but also got them relegated in 2020/21.

Spezia coach has also been considered but he might remain with the Aquilotti beyond this season.

 

Related articles