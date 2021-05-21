Sampdoria line up Ranieri replacements

Claudio Ranieri is expected to leave Sampdoria at the end of the season and the Blucerchiati have been linked with Udinese coach Luca Gotti as well as Roberto D’Aversa from Parma.

The 69-year-old has been in charge at Il Doria since October 2019, achieving survival in his first season at the club and then guiding them to ninth in this campaign, but the Samp hierarchy have not been able to convince him to stay in Liguria.

TuttoMercatoWeb reports that Ranieri wanted a two-year contract extension but Sampdoria president Massimo Ferrero has only been willing to offer one season and they could not come to an agreement in regards to the coach’s wage.

The Doriani are planning to replace the former Chelsea and Leicester manager with Gotti, who has secured Serie A safety for Udinese in the last two seasons, and D’Aversa, who achieved two promotions with Parma but also got them relegated in 2020/21.

Spezia coach Vincenzo Italiano has also been considered but he might remain with the Aquilotti beyond this season.