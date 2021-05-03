Samuel: Everyone called upon contributed to Inter’s Scudetto

Samuel: Everyone called upon contributed to Inter’s Scudetto
Conor Clancy Date: 3rd May 2021 at 9:46pm
Written by:

Ex-Inter Walter Samuel was delighted to see the reclaim the Scudetto this season, having not done so since Jose ’s all-conquering treble-winning side in 2010.

Samuel was part of that side under Mourinho and he pointed to the collective strength of this current team as key to this latest success. Former teammate Lucio also shared his own message of congratulations.

“A title won more than ever by the team,” the Argentine told La . “Everyone who has been called upon has contributed.

“Now, the fans deserve to celebrate.”

Inter fans gathered in their tens of thousands on Sunday around the city, but their celebrations have caused some controversy in Italy due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

 

Related articles