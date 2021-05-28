Sassuolo consider Pirlo as De Zerbi replacement

Andrea Pirlo has been relieved of his duties at Juventus, and he could find another job in Serie A without having to wait for too long.

Sassuolo, having seen Roberto De Zerbi leave, are on the lookout for a new coach and could well be Pirlo’s next destination.

According to CalcioMercato.com, Sassuolo are prepared to offer Pirlo a two-year contract to replace De Zerbi, who has joined Shakhtar Donetsk.

Sassuolo chief Giovanni Carnevali confirmed Pirlo was under consideration telling Il Sole 24 Ore: “Pirlo is a good, young coach, but we are also evaluating others.”