Sassuolo starlet compared to Italy heroes Rossi and Schillaci
Vito Doria Date: 21st May 2021 at 8:00pm
was surprised but also proud of his selection for the Italy squad by coach Mancini.

The Azzurri tactician has named provisional squad of 33 players for the European Championship and they will feature in a against San on May 28 before the final list of 26 is submitted on June 1.

“It is a source of pride that I share with all those who have helped me,” Raspadori told Il Corriere dello Sport. “I haven’t talked to Mancini yet but I want to thank him.

“I feel ready because the values that my family and Sassuolo have passed on to me mean that I’m always ready on a psychological level.”

The 21-year-old has been compared to former Italy heroes Paolo and Salvatore Schillaci, and he has the desire to emulate them.

“I hope so and I will put my on the field if I am called into question,” Raspadori said.

 

