Sassuolo stroll to victory in Genoa

Sassuolo overtook Roma to temporarily move into seventh as they claimed a comfortable 2-1 win away to Genoa in Serie A’s early afternoon kick-off on Sunday.

Giacomo Raspadori and Domenico Berardi were the familiar names on the scoresheet for the visitors at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris. Davide Zappacosta scored late to make for an interesting end, but Sassuolo were able to get over the line.

Roberto De Zerbi’s Neroverdi led inside a quarter of an hour through academy graduate Raspadori, but Junior Traore played a big part in the goal. The Ivorian slipped his teammate through and, from there, the forward was cool as he beat Mattia Perin.

Miha Zajc looked to have levelled as he headed in a Mattia Destro cross, only for VAR to intervene and highlight a foul by Destro on Manuel Locatelli earlier in the move, leading to the goal being chalked off.

Genoa sloppily conceded another in the second half. Attempting to play out from the back, much like Sassuolo have so successfully under De Zerbi, Andrea Masiello played a dreadful ball back towards his own goal that sent Berardi through to finish his 16th of the season.

Davide Zappacosta thumped in a stunning strike from the edge of the area with six minutes of the 90 to play, giving ex-Atalanta teammate Andrea Consigli no chance in goal.

The loss leaves Genoa in 14th on 36 points, still just five clear of Benevento in the relegation zone ahead of their six-pointed against Cagliari.