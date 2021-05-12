Sassuolo vs Juventus: When and where to watch in the USA, kick-off time and channel

Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus will have to bounce back from their disappointing defeat to AC Milan when they face Sassuolo at the Mapei Stadium in Serie A on Wednesday.

Andrea Pirlo’s side are at risk of missing out on qualifying for next season’s Champions League and only three points will do against Roberto De Zerbi’s Neroverdi in Reggio Emilia, at the same stadium where they will take on Atalanta a week later in the Coppa Italia.

American Weston McKennie could start for Juventus, with La Gazzetta dello Sport rating his chances at 40 percent.

When and where to watch Sassuolo vs Juventus

The game will be available to watch on ESPN Deportes+, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, and Rai Italia Nord America.

With kick-off set for 20:45 CEST, the game will start at 14:45 EST and 11:45 PT on Sunday.