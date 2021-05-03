Serie A Femminile: Juventus just one point from glory

Date: 3rd May 2021 at 9:00am
Juventus are one point away from clinching the Serie Femminile title after Milan dropped points for just the third time this season.

In what was effectively a warm-up for May 30’s Coppa Italia final, Milan drew 0-0 away at Roma. The Rossonere were six points behind Juve going into the weekend, but that gap is now eight points with nine points still to play for.

The gap was extended because Juve recorded yet another big victory, thrashing Florentia 6-1 at home to maintain their 100 percent record. That win means they can wrap up the title next weekend at home to Napoli with a win or a draw.

It was Napoli who recorded the most significant win of the weekend, with the impact being felt at the bottom of the table. They beat San Academy 5-0 at home, meaning they move three points ahead of their opponents. It leaves occupying the second relegation spot, with Napoli just ahead. Bottom side Pink Sport Bari lost 3-1 against Fiorentina, a result that all-but relegates them.

Third-placed Sassuolo enjoyed a 4-0 away win over Hellas Verona. The Neroverde are now six points behind Milan, meaning they could be eyeing up a Champions League spot should Milan slip up in the final three games.

The weekend was capped by an enthralling 3-3 draw between and Empoli. Inter found themselves 3-0 up after an hour, and looked set to secure an unlikely victory against a talented Empoli side. In the final 13 minutes though, Empoli scored three times and snatched a point.

 

