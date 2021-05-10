Serie A Femminile Round-Up: Juventus clinch fourth title, Champions League race hots up

Juventus clinched their fourth consecutive Serie A Femminile title this weekend after a comfortable 2-0 win over relegation-threatened Napoli.

Heading into the game, Juve only needed a point to secure the Scudetto, and Cristiana Girelli and Barbara Bonansea wrapped all three points up inside half an hour.

Juve’s grip on the campaign was amplified as AC Milan lost for only the third time this season the following day, and for the first time against a team that isn’t Juventus. They were surprisingly beaten 3-1 at home to Fiorentina. La Viola took the lead after just eight minutes, and then six minutes later goalkeeper Maria Korenciova was sent off for Milan.

Fiorentina doubled their lead early on the second half, but Valentina Giacinti’s penalty halved the deficit. It took until the 81st minute for Valery Vigilucci to wrap the game up by adding a third.

That defeat for Milan, and Sassuolo’s 1-0 win over Pink Bari means the gap between the Rossonere and the Neroverde is only three points with two games to go. Milan currently occupy the second and final Champions League place. The two play each other in a week’s time. Incidentally, that defeat to Sassuolo finally confirmed Bari’s long-expected relegation to Serie B.

There was a slightly disappointing result for Roma, as they were held to a 1-1 draw away at Florentia. They stay in fourth, but Fiorentina are now just four points behind them.

In terms of the relegation fight between Napoli and San Marino Academy, nothing has changed this week. Napoli of course lost to Juve, and San Marino were heavily beaten by Inter at home, 5-2. Stefania Tarenzi helped herself to four goals in that game.

The sixth game of the weekend was a mid-table dead rubber between Empoli and Hellas Verona, which ended 2-1 to Empoli. Benedetta Glionna picked up both goals for Gli Azzure.

There are big games at both ends of the table next weekend as Milan face Sassuolo, and Roma look to beat Juve again to add to their Coppa Italia semi-final success.

Napoli will face Verona which is a winnable game in their fight to survive, whilst San Marino face already relegated Bari which is a perfect opportunity to put some pressure on Napoli.