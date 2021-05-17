Serie A Femminile Round Up: Milan secure UCL, and relegation battle goes to final day

It was a decisive weekend for some in Serie A Femminile, as AC Milan booked their place in next season’s Champions League.

The gap between second-placed Milan and third-placed Sassuolo had been cut down to three points with two games to go. The two teams played each other this weekend, with Sassuolo knowing they had to win to stand a chance of stealing the final qualification spot from the Rossonere.

Unfortunately for the Neroverde, they couldn’t force a winning goal and the tie ended 0-0, and the final whistle was greeted by wild celebrations from the Milan players and bench, with t-shirts marking their Champions League qualification being worn by the celebratory players.

#FollowTheStars: qualifying for the @UWCL in our new 2021/22 Home Jersey: on we go! ??

Get yours now! ? https://t.co/5v6NYw4tY3 L’esordio della nuova maglia rossonera ci ha portato in Women’s Champions League! ??

Acquistala ora!#FollowTheRossonere #SempreMilan pic.twitter.com/0LiMc0vNGs — AC Milan (@acmilan) May 15, 2021

At the other end of the table, there was another momentum shift in the battle between Napoli and San Marino Academy to see who can stay in the division.

Napoli were three points ahead going into the weekend, but they could only manage a 0-0 draw away at Hellas Verona. At the same time, San Marino managed a crucial 2-1 away win against the league’s bottom side Pink Bari.

That means San Marino are still occupying the second relegation spot, but the gap is now one point with a game to go. Both teams have tough games next week, meaning there’s a chance the league table will remain the same. San Marino host in-form Fiorentina and Napoli are at home to Coppa Italia finalists Roma.

The Giallorosse weren’t able to damage Juventus’ 100 percent record in the league, falling to a 1-0 home defeat against the team they knocked out of the Coppa Italia in the semi-finals. The winning goal came just after the half-time break, from Barbara Bonansea.

Elsewhere, Fiorentina came out on top in a mid-table clash with Empoli. La Viola ran out 2-1 winners with goals from Martina Zanoli and Daniela Sabatino, in a game where both teams received a penalty. Finally, Florentia climbed above Inter into seventh place by beating the Nerazzure 2-0 away from home.

All eyes will be on the games involving Napoli and San Marino on the final day.