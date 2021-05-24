Serie A Femminile Round-Up: Napoli survive and Juventus make history

San Marino Academy saw their time in Serie A Femminile come to an end on the final day of the 2020/21 season as they suffered defeat at home to Fiorentina, and Juventus broke yet another record.

Napoli and San Marino were the two teams who had a chance of being relegated along with already down Pink Sport Bari, but it was San Marino who missed out.

They needed Napoli to drop points at home to Roma but crucially needed to win themselves. They fell 2-0 down to La Viola, with Louise Quinn setting La Viola on their way, but pulled a goal back early in the second half. As much as they pushed to turn the game around, they simply lacked the quality needed and Fiorentina looked comfortable.

For a period of time, it looked like Napoli were at San Marino’s mercy. The Giallorosse went 2-0 up, but Napoli fought back to draw 2-2 and secure their place in Serie A for next season.

Untouchable Juventus

Juventus managed to achieve a staggering 100 percent record for the season, as they battered Inter 5-0. The Bianconere achieved their fourth straight league title and had five different goal scorers on the final day.

Juventus are now the first men’s or women’s football team in the three points for a win era to win every game of their league campaign.

There was also a rout at Empoli as Sassuolo capped off an impressive campaign with a 6-1 away win. They end the campaign in third place, setting a new club record, just one point behind second-placed Milan.

50 punti, 3° posto in classifica, record per il Sassuolo Femminile! Mai smettere di pedalare e di credere nei propri sogni! ?#ForzaSasol ?? pic.twitter.com/BnXggogqf6 — U.S. Sassuolo (@SassuoloUS) May 23, 2021

The Rossonere could only manage a 2-2 draw at home to Hellas Verona as their season suffered a stuttering end. They fell behind twice in that game. They failed to register a win in their final four games, but secured champions league football nonetheless.

Bari’s very disappointing season ended with just a three-point yield, as they fell to a 2-1 defeat at Florentia San Gimignano.

The calendar will be completed on May 30 as Roma and Milan contest the Coppa Italia Femminile final.