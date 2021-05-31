Serie A Player of the Season 2020/21

Although several players made outstanding contributions to Inter winning their first Serie A title in 11 years, Romelu Lukaku has without doubt been the most crucial factor in their accent, with his goals and leadership from the front of the attack edging them past many opponents.

With 64 goals in all competitions already for the Nerazzurri, it is clear to see why recently departed coach Antonio Conte fought so hard for the club to sign the Belgian for a club record €80 million, given how he has helped transform the side.

The 28-year-old was nearly ever present for Inter this term – missing just two of their 38 games – and scored 24 league goals, but more importantly, struck the vital goal on six occasions, to give the Milanese giants all three points.

Featuring seven times in the Team of the Week and twice in the Forza Italian Football weekly awards, Lukaku is a more than deserving recipient of the 2020/21 Serie A Player of the Season crown.