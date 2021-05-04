Serie A Player of the Week | Round 34

Bologna striker Rodrigo Palacio rolled back the years on Sunday afternoon, hitting a hat-trick against Fiorentina at the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara and being named Serie A Player of the Week for Round 34.

The six-goal thriller in Emilia Romagna saw the lead swing back-and-forth between the Rossoblu and Viola, but ended 3-3 when the 39-year-old converted an 84th minute equaliser for the hosts.

After Dusan Vlahovic had given Fiorentina the lead with a penalty, the Argentinean drew Bologna level midway through the first half, sweeping home a perfectly weighted through-ball by Emanuel Vignato first time.

The Rossoblu midfielder assisted each of Palacio’s three goals and the second was arguably the best, the South American connecting with Vignato’s cross with a delicate, glancing header that nestled just inside the post.