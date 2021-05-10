Serie A Player of the Week | Round 35

Serie A Player of the Week | Round 35
Kevin Pogorzelski Date: 11th May 2021 at 12:36am
Written by:

Serie A Player of the Week for Round 35 is Victor Osimhen, after the played a huge role in taking another step towards qualification for the Champions League next season.

The 22-year-old scored twice and assisted the last , the Partenopei defeated relegation threatened Spezia 4-1 at the Stadio Picco on Saturday afternoon.

After racing onto a Piotr Zielinski pass to Napoli’s lead, the Nigerian international controlled a lobbed pass on his chest and volleyed powerfully past goalkeeper Provedel for his second.

However, despite the possibility of a hat-trick as he sprinted towards goal with 10 minutes remaining, Osimhen unselfishly rolled the ball across for Hirving Lozano to score.

 

Related articles