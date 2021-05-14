Serie A Player of the Week | Round 36

Ante Rebic struck three times, as AC Milan smashed Torino 7-0 at the Stadio Olimpico on Wednesday night, to be named the Serie A Player of the Week for Round 36.

After defeating city cousins Juventus 3-0 on Sunday night, it was another enormous boost to the Rossoneri’s hopes of securing a Champions League qualification place ahead of the Bianconeri.

Before his hat-trick, the Croatian had delivered a delicately weighted through-ball that resulted in Samu Castillejo being fouled for a penalty converted by Franck Kessie and then assisted Theo Hernandez’ second with a similar pass.

By comparison, Rebic’s goals were somewhat unspectacular, with the 27-year-old using his striking instinct to be in the perfect position to score with a trio of close range finish inside a nine minute spell when Il Toro collapsed.