Serie A Player of the Week | Round 37

Atalanta reached the Champions League for the third consecutive season, with a 4-3 win over Genoa on Saturday afternoon, as Ruslan Malinovskyi was Serie A Player of the Week for Round 37.

The 28-year-old attacker played a crucial role as La Dea raced into a 3-0 half time lead, assisting the first goal, scoring the second himself and sending over the cross that Hans Hateboer headed across for Robin Gosens to convert the third.

It took the Ukrainian just nine minutes to breakdown the Grifone defence with a delicate low chip between two defenders, that is quickly becoming something of a trademark, allowing Duvan Zapata to score.

The Colombian striker then returned the favour when completing a wonderful team move, that resulted in Malinovskyi firing home.