Serie A Player of the Week | Round 38

Franck Kessie scored both goals for AC Milan in their 2-0 victory away to Atalanta on Sunday evening and he has been nominated as the Player of the Week for Round 38 of the 2020/21 Serie A season.

With I Rossoneri needing a win to seal qualification for the Champions League, the 24-year-old stepped up against his former club and converted two penalties.

Kessie scored the first goal of the match in the 43rd minute when Theo Hernandez was fouled in the box, and the Ivorian midfielder sent his penalty into the bottom left corner, giving Atalanta goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini no chance to move.

The Ivorian international sealed the result at the end of the match, when La Dea wing-back Robin Gosens handballed in the penalty area and the Rosssoneri midfielder then placed his spot kick to the right side of the goal.

AC Milan have finished the season in second place with 79 points while Kessie ended the season with a career-high 13 goals.