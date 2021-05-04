Serie A Team of the Week | Round 34

Inter secured the 19th Serie A title in their history by defeating Crotone 2-0 and also confirming the relegation of the Calabrian side.

AC Milan won 2-0 against Benevento, Juventus overcame a deficit to win 2-1 against Udinese, and Atalanta were held to a 1-1 draw against Sassuolo.

Elsewhere, Lazio defeated Genoa 4-3, Sampdoria earned a 2-0 victory against Roma, and Bologna and Fiorentina played out a dramatic 3-3 draw.

Here is the Team of the Week for Round 34 of the 2020/21 Serie A season, which is deployed in the usual 3-4-3 formation. Let us know your thoughts!

Andrea Consigli – Sassuolo (3 Team of the Week appearances)

Prevented Atalanta from scoring an abundance goals, which included making a penalty save from La Dea striker Luis Muriel.

Theo Hernandez – AC Milan (2 apps)

The Rossoneri should have won far more comprehensively than the 2-0 score suggests and their left-back sealed the victory after collecting a rebound from a Zlatan Ibrahimovic shot.

Stefan De Vrij – Inter (3 apps)

Played a vital part in the Nerazzurri keeping a clean sheet against Crotone, negating the attacking threat of Squali striker Simy.

Robin Gosens – Atalanta (6 apps)

Displayed his ability to attacking from deep and get into scoring positions. Scored La Dea’s goal in trademark fashion, taking his tally to 10 Serie A goals for the season.

Franck Kessie – AC Milan (8 apps)

Considering the gap of quality between AC Milan and Benevento, this allowed the Ivorian box-to-box midfielder to contribute more in the offensive phase than the defensive one. Combined well with Hakan Calhanoglu for the Turkish international to open the scoring.

Nicolo Barella – Inter (6 apps)

It was another tireless performance from the diminutive Nerazzurri midfielder. The Italian international played a great part in the second goal, winning the ball back and suppling the pass for Achraf Hakimi to seal the victory.

Morten Thorsby – Sampdoria (2 apps)

Another complete performance from the Norwegian midfielder in which he protected his defence and provided some attacking drive. He had a shot saved by Daniel Fuzato and he also supplied the assist for Adrien Silva’s opening goal.

Emanuel Vignato – Bologna

The former Chievo youth academy player had a superb game against Fiorentina in the attacking midfield role, supplying three exquisite assists for Rodrigo Palacio. He also tracked back to prevent Dusan Vlahovic from leading a Gigliati counterattack.

Rodrigo Palacio – Bologna

Prior to the match against Fiorentina, the 39-year-old had scored just one goal for the season. The veteran striker used his experience to best effect, timing his runs to perfection, and scored a hat-trick with some clinical finishing.

Joaquin Correa – Lazio (2 apps)

The former Sampdoria forward scored twice against Genoa, taking his tally to four goals in the last two rounds of league action. He also was involved in the build-up for the third Aquile goal, which was scored by Luis Alberto.

Cristiano Ronaldo – Juventus (4 apps)

A brace from the Portuguese superstar was enough to overcome a deficit against Udinese. He converted a penalty after a Rodrigo De Paul handball and he then scored with a header after a fantastic cross from Adrien Rabiot.