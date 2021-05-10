Serie A Team of the Week | Round 35

Inter earned a comprehensive 5-1 victory against Sampdoria while Atalanta defeated Parma 5-2 and AC Milan won 3-0 away to Juventus.

Napoli earned a 4-1 win against Spezia, Roma thrashed Crotone 5-0, and Lazio lost 2-0 to Fiorentina.

Elsewhere, Cagliari defeated Benevento 3-1, and Torino drew 1-1 with Hellas Verona.

Let us know your thoughts on the Team of the Week for Round 35 of the 2020/21 Serie A season, which is deployed in the usual 3-4-3 formation!

Bartlomiej Dragowski – Fiorentina (2 Team of the Week appearances)

Kept a clean sheet against a usually dangerous Lazio attack and his save from Joaquin Correa in the early stages of the game was a particular highlight.

Gleison Bremer – Torino (2 apps)

The Brazilian defender provided plenty of solidarity in the Granata defence and limited the impact of Mattia Zaccagni in particular.

Fikayo Tomori – AC Milan (3 apps)

Took the place of Alessio Romagnoli in the starting line-up and he was not underwhelmed by the likes of Alvaro Morata and Cristiano Ronaldo. Displayed great pace as well as character and his header sealed the victory for the Rossoneri.

Charalampos Lykogiannis – Cagliari

Both Benevento and the Isolani are in the relegation battle and the Greek defender got Cagliari off to a great start with a goal from long range. He also posed a threat from dead-ball situations.

Alexis Sanchez – Inter (3 apps)

The Chilean veteran provided plenty of spark in the Nerazzurri attack and he scored twice in the first half against Sampdoria.

Roberto Gagliardini – Inter

Made a rare start and the defensive midfielder actually made a positive impact offensively. Opened the scoring and then assisted for Alexis Sanchez’s first goal.

Brahim Diaz – AC Milan (2 apps)

In a crucial away fixture, the Spanish attacking midfielder was given a rare start and the Juventus defence struggled to contain him. He scored a stupendous goal in the first half and he also earned a penalty.

Lorenzo Pellegrini – Roma

After a scoreless first half against Crotone, the Giallorossi turned on the style in the second half and the Roman midfielder found the back of the net twice.

Luis Muriel – Atalanta (5 apps)

Came on the second half and had a hand in all four goals after the break. Assisted for Matteo Pessina, had an involvement in the Aleksey Miranchuk goal, and he also scored twice.

Dusan Vlahovic – Fiorentina (3 apps)

The Serbian starlet scored twice for the Gigliati, taking his tally for 21 for the Serie A campaign, and he also became the fourth foreigner to score over 20 goals in the Italian league for the Viola.

Victor Osimhen – Napoli

When fit, the Nigerian international has shown that he is extremely hard for opposition defenders to contain. Scored twice in the first half and assisted for Hirving Lozano in the second period.