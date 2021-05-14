Serie A Team of the Week | Round 36

Inter defeated Roma 3-1 while AC Milan humiliated Torino 7-0 and Juventus won 3-1 against Sassuolo.

Napoli smashed Udinese 5-1, Spezia drew 2-2 away to Sampdoria, and Atalanta as well as Genoa got 2-0 wins against Benevento and Bologna respectively.

Here is the Team of the Week for Round 36 of the 2020/21 Serie A season, which is deployed in the usual 3-4-3 formation. Let us know your thoughts!

Gianluigi Buffon – Juventus

The legendary goalkeeper turned back the clock with a superb performance against Sassuolo. His penalty save from Neroverdi talisman Domenico Berardi was a decisive moment in the match.

Davide Zappacosta – Genoa (2 Team of the Week appearances)

Provided an attacking threat on the left flank and he scored the first goal for the Grifone with an excellent strike from outside of the box.

Cristian Romero – Atalanta (6 apps)

La Dea goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini was not required to make a save from the Benevento forwards and the main reason was the tenacious defending of Romero at the back.

Theo Hernandez – AC Milan (3 apps)

The Rossoneri left-back showed that his attacking traits are his best qualities and he proved that with a double against Torino.

Tommaso Pobega – Spezia (2 apps)

The Aquilotti squandered a number of chances to win away to Sampdoria but the young midfielder displayed his finishing qualities to score twice against the Blucerchiati.

Franck Kessie – AC Milan (9 apps)

It was another energetic and determined performance from the Rossoneri midfielder. He scored the second goal for AC Milan in the match with a penalty and then he assisted for Brahim Diaz.

Remo Freuler – Atalanta (2 apps)

Worked tirelessly in midfield and protected his defence admirably. The Swiss international successfully completed 108 out of 116 passes and recovered the ball 15 times.

Piotr Zielinski – Napoli (3 apps)

The Polish international continued his impressive run of form for the Partenopei, scoring the opening goal against Udinese and then assisting for Fabian Ruiz.

Lorenzo Insigne – Napoli (8 apps)

The Partenopei captain produced another superb performance on the left-wing against Udinese and he also wrapped up the scoring near the end of the match.

Romelu Lukaku – Inter (7 apps)

The Belgian international lead the Nerazzurri attack impeccably, assisting for Matias Vecino in the first half and then scoring the sealer near the end of the match.

Ante Rebic – AC Milan (2 apps)

In a performance in which many Rossoneri players stood out, the Croatian forward was the best of the bunch. He supplied the assist for Theo Hernandez’s second goal and then scored a hat-trick.