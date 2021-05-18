Serie A Team of the Week | Round 37

Juventus defeated Serie A champions Inter 3-2, Atalanta won 4-3 against Genoa, and Napoli earned a 2-0 victory against Fiorentina.

AC Milan were held to a scoreless draw against Cagliari, Roma defeated Lazio 2-0 in the Rome derby, and Sassuolo beat Parma 3-1.

Elsewhere, Spezia secured their Serie A safety with a 4-1 victory against Torino, Sampdoria only needed the solitary goal to beat Udinese, and Hellas Verona drew 2-2 with Bologna.

Let us know your thoughts on the Team of the Week for Round 37 of the 2020/21 Serie A season, which is deployed in the usual 3-4-3 formation!

Daniel Fuzato – Roma

The third-choice goalkeeper has had a few starts for the Giallorossi recently, and he had a starring role in the Derby della Capitale against Lazio, making saves from the likes of Luis Alberto and Ciro Immobile.

Marco Davide Faraoni – Hellas Verona (2 Team of the Week appearances)

It was a fine shift on the right flank for Faraoni and the Gialloblu wing-back was the unlikely goalscorer of the opening goal against Bologna.

Diego Godin – Cagliari

Despite having their Serie A safety sealed before a ball was kicked, the Isolani defended for their lives and the Uruguayan veteran made sure that the Sardinian backline was not breached.

Maya Yoshida – Sampdoria (3 apps)

In a match in which defences were on top, the Japanese international stood out in the Blucerchiati’s victory against Udinese.

Juan Cuadrado – Juventus

In a match which the Bianconeri failed to dominate, the Colombian winger was a constant threat on the right-wing and he made the difference with a double in the Derby d’Italia against Inter.

Ruslan Malinovskyi – Atalanta (3 apps)

Although his errant back pass resulted in Genoa’s first goal, he was at the heart of La Dea’s attacking play. He assisted in the first goal for Duvan Zapata, ran into the penalty area to score the second, and he was involved in the build-up for the third.

Manuel Locatelli – Sassuolo (2 apps)

Dictated the play with confidence and intelligence against Parma and he opened the scoring from the penalty spot.

Piotr Zielinski – Napoli (4 apps)

The Polish international provided his share of creative spark for the Partenopei. Forced Fiorentina goalkeeper Pietro Terracciano into an excellent save in the first half and his shot resulted in Lorenzo Venuti scoring an own goal in the second half.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan – Roma (4 apps)

The Armenian international was an important part of the Giallorossi’s attacking play, and he opened the scoring after receiving a cross from Edin Dzeko, then striking the ball into the net.

M’Bala Nzola – Spezia (3 apps)

In their maiden Serie A campaign, the Aquilotti have secured their place for another season in Italy’s top flight and their Angolan striker made a difference with his brace against Spezia. His first goal came from the penalty spot while his second was a strike from his non-preferred right foot.

Lorenzo Insigne – Napoli (9 apps)

Fiorentina often defended in numbers but the Partenopei captain was able to unsettle them. Had a penalty saved but scored from the rebound, and he was involved in the second goal as well. Could have scored another two goals.