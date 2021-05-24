Serie A Team of the Week | Round 38

Serie A champions Inter thrashed Udinese 5-1 while AC Milan sealed a Champions League spot after defeating Atalanta 2-0.

Juventus also qualified for the Champions League after a 4-1 demolition of Bologna whereas Napoli missed out after being held to a 1-1 draw against Hellas Verona.

Elsewhere, Fiorentina held Crotone to a scoreless draw, Torino v Benevento ended 1-1, Sassuolo won 2-0 against Lazio, Spezia drew 2-2 with Roma, and Sampdoria defeated Parma 3-0.

Here is the Team of the Week for Round 38 of the 2020/21 Serie A season, which is deployed in the usual 3-4-3 formation. Let us know your thoughts.

Pietro Terracciano – Fiorentina

Despite the attacking intent of Crotone, I Gigliati were able to keep a clean sheet against the Calabrian side thanks to the saves of their reserve goalkeeper.

Marco Davide Faraoni – Hellas Verona (3 Team of the Week appearances)

Outclassed his opponent Elseid Hysaj on the right flank and he shrugged off the challenge from the Napoli defender to score the equaliser for the Gialloblu, putting the Partenopei out of the Champions League spots in the process.

Simon Kjaer – AC Milan (3 apps)

The Dane’s experience has been invaluable for the Rossoneri and he was able to nullify the attacking threat of Duvan Zapata in the Atalanta attack.

Gleison Bremer – Torino (3 apps)

One of the bright spots in a disappointing campaign for I Granata, the Brazilian defender was a rock against Benevento and he opened the scoring against the Stregoni.

Domenico Berardi – Sassuolo (6 apps)

Both Neroverdi goals had the Italian international’s involvement in them. He assisted for Giorgos Kyriakopoulos and then found the back of the net from the penalty spot, achieving a career-high 17 goals in the Serie A campaign.

Franck Kessie – AC Milan (10 apps)

The Ivorian midfielder displayed his composure from the penalty spot, converting two spot kicks and sending the Rossoneri into the Champions League for the first time since 2013/14.

Adrien Rabiot – Juventus

The French international provided some attacking drive from midfield and was involved in a couple of goals. Federico Chiesa scored with a rebound after Rabiot had hit the crossbar and the midfielder then scored Juve’s third goal.

Antonio Candreva – Sampdoria (4 apps)

In Claudio Ranieri’s final match as Blucerchiati coach, the veteran winger supplied assists for Fabio Quagliarella and Manolo Gabbiadini in the victory against Parma.

Alvaro Morata – Juventus (4 apps)

With Champions League qualification on the line and Cristiano Ronaldo being left on the bench, the Spaniard took the spotlight in attack and scored twice for La Vecchia Signora in the victory against Bologna.

M’Bala Nzola – Spezia (4 apps)

The tall and muscular Aquilotti striker played the provider of goals against Roma, supplying the assists for both Spezzini goals.

Lautaro Martinez – Inter (5 apps)

Although the Nerazzurri provided a great team performance in their demolition of Udinese, the Argentinian stood out more than his teammates. He supplied the assist for Ashley Young to open the scoring, he converted a penalty to score the third, and he gave Udinese defender Rodrigo Becao are hard time with his running off the ball and dribbling.