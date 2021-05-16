Simy breaks Benevento hearts

Benevento drew 1-1 with Crotone on Sunday afternoon in Serie A, making the chances of survival for Gli Stregoni very slim.

Gianluca Lapadula opened the scoring early in the first half but Simy equalised for the Calabrian side in stoppage time despite being down to 10 men for most of the game.

Crotone could have gone ahead if Adam Ounas didn’t squander a chance after a slalom run. But it was Benevento who took the lead in the 13th minute. Gaetano Letizia hit a long pass into the penalty area, and Perparim Hetemaj chested the ball into the path of Lapadula, who struck on the turn.

Gli Stregoni suffered an early blow with Artur Ionita coming off injured and being replaced by Riccardo Improta, while things got worse for Crotone after Vladimir Golemic was the last man in defence and got sent off for fouling Lapadula.

Roberto Insigne nearly doubled Benevento’s lead but his shot hit the crossbar, while the Sanniti had to make another change as Fabio Depaoli injured his shoulder and he was replaced by Alessandro Tuia.

Ounas wasted another opportunity to score for Crotone while Squali goalkeeper Marco Festa was forced into making saves from Pasquale Schiattarella and Lapadula.

Although Benevento struggled with their passing in the final third, they still had some chances to extend their lead. Lapadula had a goal disallowed for offside whereas Festa made saves from Schiattarella, Improta, and Adolfo Gaich.

Crotone attacked more in the last five minutes or so and got an equaliser after Pedro Pereira crossed for Simy to divert the ball in. Festa saved from Kamil Glik to deny the Campanian side the winner.

Benenvento remain 18th on 32 points but they need to hope that Torino lose to Lazio midweek and then they must beat the Granata in the final round of the season. The result also ensured that Cagliari will play in Serie A for 2021/22, ahead of their Sunday night match against AC Milan.